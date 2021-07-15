Hudson council seeks referendum on selling its utility

She acknowledges HMEU’s rates are higher than others’, but that’s because others charge additional fees that HMEU does not. Overall, Birdsong said she believes HMEU’s services are competitive.

Figures provided by Mid-American Energy that compare a small sampling of customers show residential bills average $800 more annually with HMEU, and commercial customers pay, on average, $17,000 more a year.

An examination of state audits of the utility dating back five years shows no financial or operations anomalies; the utility maintained a positive overall cash balance in four of the last five years.

But posted on HMEU’s website Thursday morning was a 256-page document that includes two state-required appraisals of the utility, an equipment appraisal, inventory and balance sheets, and financial projections done by the task force that show in the next five years HMEU would either need to increase its rates by at least 5% or dig into its cash reserves to finish in the black.