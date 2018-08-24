WATERLOO — Cedar Valley Hospice has named Dr. John Zehr as its new chief medical director.
He earned his medical degree at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in 1989 and completed his residency at Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation: Family Practice Center in Waterloo in 1992.
“One of the things I enjoy about being a physician is the challenge of making the right diagnosis and coming up with a treatment plan that will adequately meet people’s health needs,” he said.
For the past 25 years, he’s experienced all facets of the medical industry, including family medicine at the John Deere Group for 12 years and emergency room physician at Waverly Health Center for the past decade — a job he will keep in addition to his new duties at Cedar Valley Hospice.
“Over the years, I’ve found more of an affinity to treat the elderly,” said Zehr. “As I age, and my relatives get even older, I’ve recognized the challenges that come with aging and really enjoy treating that demographic and helping them to feel better.”
When the position at Cedar Valley Hospice became available, he jumped at the chance to be a part of its “legacy.”
Meanwhile, he and his wife, Jane, reside in rural Waverly with their son, Hugh, 19, who is a University of Northern Iowa student, and daughter, Raquel, 17, a Waverly-Shell Rock senior. He will serve patients in all Hospice properties in Waterloo, Independence, Grundy Center, Waverly and the Hospice Home.
