Home builders still see 'heavy demand,' but remodelers aren't as busy

But remodelers haven’t been so lucky.

“They’re busy, but they’re only scheduled out a few weeks now — where usually, in the middle of April, they can be scheduled out for the next two to three months,” Manning said.

All crews are working as normal, using their supplies of N95 masks, safety goggles and gloves on hand — protective equipment required by federal guidelines while on the job, but nonetheless in short supply as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

“They still need to abide by OSHA,” Hammes said. “There’s still a need (for PPE), in order for guys to be in compliance and not risk their own safety.”

Remodelers — who come into contact with residents more often than home builders — are emphasizing their safety protocols and working with residents on ways they can get a project done while limiting contact and exposure.

“They determine what each party is comfortable with. Whether they want the remodeler to wear a mask or gloves is a very frequent (request),” Manning said. “Safety on both sides is negotiated.”