Historic building renovation boosts downtown revitalization

WATERLOO -- A pair of local investors are breathing new life into the heart of Waterloo's flourishing downtown entertainment district.

Kade Hoppenworth and Dan Cooley are renovating a building at 300 Commercial St., which was built nearly 110 years ago to house one of the city's first production bakeries before being carved up over the decades into a mishmash of businesses and low-rent apartments.

The $3.5 million project slated for completion in August is creating street-level space for businesses and a dozen upscale residential units on the upper two floors.

"What really motivated us for this location was the redevelopment of the area and the riverfront," Hoppenworth said. "We really liked the core hub of this area … and we really want to complement everything around us."

The building sits directly across Commercial Street from SingleSpeed Brewing Co. and the Waterloo Center for the Arts. The Cedar Valley SportsPlex is around the corner, while Young Arena, RiverLoop Amphitheater and library are just a block away.

Cooley said restaurant, bar, retail or office tenants are being sought for the main floor, which is about 5,700 square feet but could be set up as three separate storefronts.