A corridor between two large ballrooms in the Hilton Garden Inn event center was once just outside of the facility’s east wall.

But the engineering feat that allowed for removal of the exterior wall enabled a major 5,100-square-foot expansion of the Cedar Falls Convention and Event Center at 7213 Nordic Drive. Parallel steel beams were built into the structure on either side of the 15-1/2-foot wide corridor. What would have been load-bearing walls are instead movable, creating more flexibility both for the previously existing and new spaces.

The hotel, opened in 2012 by Chris-Bro Hospitality of Rapid City, S.D., was planned with plenty of room to expand on its 13 acres near Iowa Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue.

The center has the capacity to book larger conventions and weddings, or can hold multiple events at one time. Up to 700 can be seated for one event or the center has room for two 300-guest weddings.

The event center now includes the 5,170-square-foot Grand Ballroom West and the 4,530-square-foot Grand Ballroom East.

Accommodations include inviting rooms equipped with the latest in technology and ergonomic comfort, suites with all the amenities and accessible rooms.

