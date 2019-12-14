CEDAR FALLS — A corridor between two large ballrooms in the Hilton Garden Inn event center was once just outside of the facility's east wall.
But the engineering feat that allowed for removal of the exterior wall enabled a major 5,100-square-foot expansion of the Cedar Falls Convention and Event Center at 7213 Nordic Drive. Parallel steel beams were built into the structure on either side of the 15-1/2-foot wide corridor. What would have been load-bearing walls are instead movable, creating more flexibility both for the previously existing and new spaces.
With that expansion, "we more than doubled what we had before," said general manager Andy Woodrick. Event space within the 113-room hotel now exceeds 11,000 square feet. The rest of the facility was renovated as part of the project, including an expanded and upgraded kitchen.
Plans were announced in June 2017, with the Cedar Falls City Council approving the expansion the following October. Ground was broken a year ago and it opened for business in mid-September. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last week.
The hotel, opened in 2012 by Chris-Bro Hospitality of Rapid City, S.D., was planned with plenty of room to expand on its 13 acres near Iowa Highway 58 and Ridgeway Avenue.
"At that time, we built meeting space," said Craig Christianson, Chris-Bro chief executive officer. "But based on the demand that we saw ... there was a need for additional meeting space."
Woodrick said as more businesses locate in Cedar Falls, that demand has been growing during recent years. Holding large corporate meetings or events in other places "just doesn't make sense" for those companies. But expanding the facility has also increased its draw for business gatherings and Chris-Bro now markets the location to businesses outside of northeast Iowa.
The center has the capacity to book larger conventions and weddings, for example, or can hold multiple events at one time. Up to 700 can be seated for one event or the center has room for two 300-guest weddings.
Before the addition, "we handled about 350 guests for a dinner, but that was pushing it," said Woodrick. "We had to expand our infrastructure."
The event center now includes the 5,170 square foot Grand Ballroom West and the 4,530 square foot Grand Ballroom East.
Each can be subdivided into three smaller ballrooms, all with names relating the community and surrounding area. The Viking, Black Hawk and Panther rooms are part of the west ballroom while the Sturgis, Cedar River and Nordic rooms are part of the east ballroom. Nordic can be further divided into three rooms.
That flexibility allows for various size gatherings as well as smaller and larger groupings at a single conference event.
Future plans call for Chris-Bro to expand its hotel space at the location, as well. A 93-room TownePlace Suites by Marriott extended stay hotel will eventually be built at the site. It will target customers who are attending conferences or on temporary work assignments.
