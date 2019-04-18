CEDAR FALLS — Cannabidiol products made from industrial hemp are being sold on College Hill with the help of a new “smart” vending technology.
Care by CBD founders Corey Coleman and Kyle Dehmlow say the vending machine at 2202 College St. is the first operational device of its kind in the world dispensing products containing cannabidiol, or CBD.
Customers can buy vape pens and cartridges, vape juice, tinctures and topicals produced by PharmaXtracts. Users can only purchase the products with a credit or debit card and must scan a state-issued identification card to ensure they are at least 18 years old. The company also plans to debut an online e-commerce site soon to sell the products.
DES MOINES (AP) — The Iowa Senate has sent a bill legalizing the growing of industrial hemp …
Located in an entryway to the Dolly’s Transport and Insomnia Cookies building, the vending machine has been active since March 4. Care by CBD will have a grand opening Friday with a 20 percent discount all weekend on products while supplies last.
Prices range from $20 to $50 for many products, with tinctures costing up to $275 depending on the milligrams of CBD in the item. The machine has averaged about eight sales per day.
Coleman learned about the vending machine technology at a CBD trade show in Las Vegas last fall and placed his order with the developers. The machine also has features to manage inventory and market to customers, who can enter an email while making a purchase.
“This was the very first machine sold,” said Coleman, noting others have ordered them for locations across the country. Those are not yet active. “I had 15 to 20 offers to put it in other states.”
But he and Dehmlow, both Cedar Valley entrepreneurs, wanted it in Cedar Falls. They have also secured the rights for placing the vending machines across Iowa.
PharmaXtracts products sold in the machine are free of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana and marijuana products. Smaller amounts of THC can be found in industrial hemp, but the products Care by CBD sells have had all THC removed during the extraction process. As a result, no medical card is required to purchase the products.
In 2014, the federal government established that plants and products containing 0.3 percent THC or less are hemp. Marijuana plants and products, by definition, have a greater amount of THC.
More recently, the federal government in last year’s farm bill legalized hemp as an agricultural product and gave states the ability to create their own industrial hemp programs. Just this week, the Iowa Hemp Act passed by the Senate would allow licensed growers to cultivate the crop on up to 40 acres. Industrial hemp can be used in food, fiber, paper and other products.
Boosters of cannabidiol found in hemp and marijuana contend it is also effective for therapeutic treatment of various ailments such as autoimmune disorders and neurological conditions as well as post-traumatic stress disorder, diabetes, autism, pain management and more.
“I first started using cannabidiol products with Crohn’s disease,” said Coleman, starting in 1995. Dehmlow said he uses it to get a more restful sleep at night related to problems with his back and shoulders.
Taylor Fairman, Coleman’s girlfriend, used CBD products to help ease the suffering of her daughter Evie Mueller, who died in 2017 at age 4 from liver cancer. Fairman said the products helped with issues from seizures to sleep problems and reduced the number of medications the girl was taking.
Care by CBD is partnering with the nonprofit Evie Everlasting Foundation started by Fairman in her daughter’s memory. A portion of all purchases made at the vending machine and Care by CBD e-commerce site will be donated to the foundation to help pediatric cancer patients and their families with financial needs, supplies, toys, education and affordable CBD.
The company is “just trying to create a lot of good,” said Coleman, by partnering with the foundation.
