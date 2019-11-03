{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Hellman, a Waterloo marketing agency that has been in business for more than 50 years, celebrated its one-year anniversary of joining VGM Group last month.

On Oct. 14, the Hellman team commemorated the anniversary by hosting an open house for fellow employee owners. Still housed in its original office location — a 150-year-old renovated church on West Fourth Street — Hellman welcomed guests to tour the historic building, view samples of work and learn more about the services Hellman offers to clients.

As president of marketing and shared services, Christa Miehe, has worked to welcome Hellman into the VGM Group family of companies.

“It has been a pleasure to get to know the passionate and talented people at Hellman and help them become members of team VGM,” Miehe said. “I look forward to continuing to put our customers in the forefront of everything we do as we build out our strategy as a part of VGM.”

