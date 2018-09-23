DES MOINES — A Cedar Valley college and school district will receive state funding to help expand Iowa’s registered apprenticeship programs.
Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo and Waverly-Shell Rock High School will each receive $10,000 to create a quality pre-apprenticeship program or provide ongoing support for an existing program.
Six other schools, districts and organizations received a similar grant. They include Cedar Rapids Community School District and The New Bohemian Innovation Collaborative Inc., both in Cedar Rapids; Plumbers and Steamfitters Local No. 33 Joint Apprenticeship Training Center and Iowa Laborers’ Education & Training Trust Fund, both in Des Moines; and Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools.
Two schools were chosen to receive $15,000 each for high school registered apprenticeship programs: West Delaware Community School in Manchester and the Pella Career Academy.
Hawkeye President Linda Allen noted that the college leads the state in registered apprenticeships but also wants to provide the pre-apprenticeship programs at high schools or other off-campus centers in its service area. The funds will help with curriculum development, support services, outreach, and staff and participant costs.
“It’s a small amount, but it’s an important amount to build up that process,” said Allen.
Pre-apprenticeships are focused on “introducing (students) to that career area, exposing them to a career visit in that area,” said Allen, by doing activities like job shadowing. She noted that they are “very, very similar” to concurrent Hawkeye career pathway programs in Waterloo Schools, Independence and Grundy County. Programs that can use the funding must be registered with the U.S. Department of Labor.
Ed Klamfoth, Waverly-Shell Rock superintendent, wrote in an email that he is “very pleased” the district secured the grant, written by teacher Bryan Benham. “Mr. Benham does an excellent job of making the learning in his classroom relevant by working very closely with manufacturers in our community and the surrounding area, to match their needs with what he teaches in the classroom,” he said.
“This money will help to enhance that relationship and, more importantly, provide students with quality experiences that will make them very attractive candidates for a variety of jobs,” added Klamfoth.
In a news release, state officials said growing registered apprenticeship opportunities is important to helping the state reach its Future Ready Iowa goal. That calls for education or training beyond high school for 70 percent of the workforce by 2025.
Since all of the available grant funds have not been distributed, Iowa Workforce Development is inviting organizations to submit funding requests in five areas: quality pre-apprenticeship, high school registered apprenticeship, health care sector registered apprenticeship, advanced manufacturing sector registered apprenticeship and pilot quality pre-apprenticeship program. The submission deadline is 1 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.