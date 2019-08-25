CEDAR FALLS — Hurling Hatchet is on target to fling its doors open in downtown Cedar Falls at the end of the summer.
Mark Mayfield and Paul Farmer are launching the Cedar Valley’s first axe-throwing business at 100 E. Second St., suite 103. The urban hatchet-throwing company is set to open after Labor Day.
“It’s an experience,” said Mark Mayfield, co-owner.
Mayfield and Farmer saw axe throwing as a sport “that anybody can do,” Farmer said. “It’s becoming a sport you see pop up all over the place.”
Iowa’s metro areas have seen hatchet-throwing establishments open in Iowa City and West Des Moines.
“Axe throwing kind of took off in Canada,” Mayfield said. “It’s migrated south.”
Mayfield and Farmer, both of Cedar Falls, also have brought other new experiences to the Cedar Valley. Mayfield owned Adrenaline X Lazer Tag in Waterloo, now closed, and Farmer owned GameLiner, a mobile gaming trailer that brings attractions to events, is still open in Cedar Falls.
The two began collaborating on the axe-tossing idea in March.
“It’s something to do that’s not common. … I think we need more stuff like that,” Mayfield said. “It’s a different activity than going out to dinner or going to a bar.”
The business partners were drawn to the Main Street area in downtown Cedar Falls because of its vibrant culture and new storefronts.
“We’re hoping that people go out to dinner down here, then throw axes, then go have a drink somewhere,” Farmer said.
The Hurling Hatchet will serve beer for people while they throw axes.
“But we’re not an axe-throwing bar,” Mayfield said. “We’re an axe-throwing venue where you can have a beer. It’s not a place where you can overly drink. You have to throw to be in the building.”
Mayfield and Farmer want to be an active addition to the Cedar Falls community.
“We definitely want to give back the community as much as possible,” Mayfield said.
So far Hurling Hatchet has received a mountain of messages from people interested in attending. Bachelor and bachelorette parties are planned for September and October, and reservations will be taken beginning the week after Labor Day. Axe-throwing league nights will start near the end of September.
Groups of up to 10 people can throw hatchets for $20 per person for an hour, and $35 per person for two hours. For larger groups, or corporate and private events of 24 to 29 people, the cost is $35 per person. For groups of 30 or more, the cost is $32.50 per person. Throwers must be 16 and older.
Targets are placed 12 feet away from the throwers, according to World Axe Throwing League requirements.
“Remember, axe throwing is not dangerous. It’s axe catching that’s dangerous,” Mayfield said.
