BETTENDORF --- "Happy Joe" Whitty, 82, the founder of Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants, died Tuesday morning at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.
Whitty founded the restaurants in the Quad-Cities but expanded throughout the state. The first Happy Joe's came to the Kmart Plaza in Waterloo in the late 1970s. In 1995, Happy Joe's purchased both Shakey's restaurants on University Avenue in Cedar Falls and Kimball Avenue in Waterloo and moved into those locations.
You have free articles remaining.
"He was one of the joys of the Quad-Cities," said Bill Wundram, longtime Quad-City Times columnist. "He was an entrepreneur and one of my better friends."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.