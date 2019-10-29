{{featured_button_text}}

BETTENDORF --- "Happy Joe" Whitty, 82, the founder of Happy Joe's Pizza restaurants, died Tuesday morning at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf.

Whitty founded the restaurants in the Quad-Cities but expanded throughout the state. The first Happy Joe's came to the Kmart Plaza in Waterloo in the late 1970s. In 1995, Happy Joe's purchased both Shakey's restaurants on University Avenue in Cedar Falls and Kimball Avenue in Waterloo and moved into those locations.

"He was one of the joys of the Quad-Cities," said Bill Wundram, longtime Quad-City Times columnist. "He was an entrepreneur and one of my better friends."

