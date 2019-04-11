CEDAR FALLS — College Hill will see a new restaurant coming this summer.
Oh My Grill is coming to 2020 College St., Cedar Falls, at the old site of Five Dollar Pizza, and will offer halal burgers and more.
Halal is meat prepared according to Islamic tradition.
“We’ll be opening in the last week of April,” said the owner, Omer Noorwala. “There’s nowhere in the whole of Iowa serving halal burgers, bacon and pepperoni.”
Oh My Grill as well as Buzz, a new vape shop at 2125 College St., will be two of the newest businesses to open in the district.
The main menu of Oh My Grill consists of halal burgers, fries and shakes.
The restaurant’s hours will be 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. seven days per week, targeting the "night owl" crowd on College Hill.
“Our beef and all of our products that we are going to use are going to be halal,” Noorwala said. “We’ll be making our own (beef) patty, and it’ll be all fresh every day.”
Oh My Grill will also offer a variety of fries.
“Fries is a big chunk of the menu,” Noorwala said. “We’re going to have 10 of our specialty burgers, and then you can create your own, you can add bacon, and we’re going to have halal bacon, pepperoni and salami.”
Noorwala said College Hill needs a restaurant open after 10 p.m. because that’s when grills at the bars close down.
Noorwala also owns the smoke shop Up In Smoke, and will offer deals between the two businesses.
“We’re going to connect the stores so people can redeem their stars here, the loyalty program we have,” Noorwala said.
This isn’t Noorwala’s first time in the restaurant business. For about 10 years off and on he’s owned restaurants in Cedar Falls and Chicago.
He’s planning on having a grand opening with music, a fire show and grilled sliders, Noorwala said.
In June, he wants to offer delivery to Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
