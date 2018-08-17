DAVENPORT -- Iowa's first H&M store will open Aug. 30 at NorthPark Mall in Davenport.
From 8 a.m. to noon, customers are invited to line up for a chance to win an H&M Fashion Pass with a value of up to $500, while supplies last, as well as other surprise offers. The store, 320 W. Kimberly Road, will open at noon, according to a news release.
H&M, Hennes and Mauritz Inc., one of the world's largest fashion retailers, is opening a 20,000-square-foot store in the mall — one of 50 U.S. stores H&M plans to open this year and the only Iowa store announced. The company hired 20 employees for the Davenport store.
The store will offer clothing for men and women, accessories, as well as the H&M Kids collection for newborns to teens.
According to spokesman Patrick Shaner, the H&M brand is focused on sustainable development, including "reversing the impact we have on the environment." Through a Garment Collecting program available in all its stores, its stores invite customers to donate used clothing and other textiles — in any condition, and receive a 15-percent discount coupon. Donations can be made daily and the items do not have to be from H&M.
Customers who participate in garment collecting on the opening day may enter to win a gift card from $50 to $500.
Founded in 1947 in Sweden, H&M group has grown to 4,739 stores in 69 markets and 43 online markets. Since opening its first U.S. store 17 years ago, the company's U.S. footprint has grown to 522 locations. Additional Illinois stores also were announced this year in Chicago, Champaign and Bloomington.
H&M at NorthPark Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The store can be reached by phone at 855-466-7467.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.