Grundy Center pharmacy's license on probation for three years over errors

GRUNDY CENTER -- The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has placed the operating license of the Manly Drug Store in Grundy Center on probation for three years, citing five counts of improper work done there.

The board approved sanctions against the pharmacy on July 14, after an investigation in which it found the pharmacy:

dispensed a generic version of a drug with a label saying it was the brand name version;

dispensed a vial of insulin with a label saying it was an injection pen;

recorded a National Drug Code number for a prescription that did not match the product that was dispensed;

did not assign unique prescription numbers to some prescriptions, instead using "Rx:0;"

doesn't have a functioning quality control program, and did not record any reportable events for over three years;

failed to update its long-term care and policy manual.

Employees of the pharmacy, according to documentation from the pharmacy board, are: pharmacists John Jensen, David Stefl and Michael Jay Slagle; technicians Susan E. Palmer, Kelly Kruse and Debra Ann Bownes; and pharmacy support staff person Genlvyve A Smith. All except Stefl have current and active licenses. Stefl's is on probation as a result of the board's recent action.