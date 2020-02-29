Growing fitness options provide challenges, opportunities for local gyms

Reprinted from the March 2020 Cedar Valley Business Monthly.
WATERLOO — More options are available than ever in the Cedar Valley for those who want to work out.
With nearly 20 gyms and fitness centers open for business in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, there is no shortage of places for people to lift weights, take a wide range of classes, or use equipment for cardiovascular exercise.
Russ O’Connell has seen the growth during 30 years of running gyms in the area, causing changes in his business plan at times to better compete.
“When I decided to do this in the ‘90s, there was us and the River Plaza (Athletic Club) and we had, like, the YMCA and the Cedar Falls Rec Center,” he said. “But that was it.”
For the past nine years, O’Connell and his wife, Kristi, have owned the ROC Training Center, an independent gym now located in Waterloo’s Crossroads Center mall offering martial arts and kickboxing classes along with weight training and cardio equipment.
During that time, they’ve seen the addition of nationally-known gym brands Planet Fitness and Anytime Fitness as well as host of other franchises and homegrown businesses. Like the city of Cedar Falls, Waterloo has gotten into the fitness business, opening the city-owned Cedar Valley SportSplex.
It’s a more challenging environment in which to run a business, said O’Connell, suggesting the continued growth is a side effect of changing attitudes in the community.
“I believe more and more people are seeing the benefits of taking care of themselves,” he commented. “I don’t know how long it will last, but it’s still busy.”
Cedar Falls has seen the most growth in options recently, with three new neighboring businesses popping up along Viking Road west of Iowa Highway 58 since last fall: Orangetheory Fitness, GentleGym and FIT Courts.
FIT Courts is the latest addition to a 10-year-old business originally called Key West Fitness that includes another location in Cedar Falls as well as one each in Waterloo and Independence. The newest branch adds the element of playing courts for activities such as basketball, volleyball and pickleball.
Heidi Dohlman, FIT’s manager and director of operations, sees the same growth trend across the Cedar Valley as O’Connell.
“We’re just oversaturated by gyms,” she said. The community has “probably more in a per-square-mile area than most cities do, but everyone of them are doing well.”
Angie Fuller, co-owner and head coach of Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping on University Avenue in Waterloo, said gyms remain a good investment here.
“We’re growing every quarter,” she said, noting “I only have capacity for so many members. I don’t know when we’ll be at a point of saturation in the Cedar Valley.” Her gym — which is moving to Cedar Falls in March — has been around for 11 years and features a kickboxing, strength training and fitness program.
Jess McDowell, owner of Joywheel Cycling Studio in Cedar Falls, sees the abundant options as a positive. Her business, located on Algonquin Drive near Hudson Road, opened in November 2018. It is part of the boutique fitness trend that focuses on a specific activity such as cycling rather than offering multiple types of workout options.
Christopher Kowalski, a professor in the University of Northern Iowa’s leisure, youth and human services program, said that trend of serving a niche market has been underway in the Cedar Valley for the past five to six years. He believes it’s helping to push the growth in fitness options, but not because people here are suddenly more aware of their need for exercise.
Rather, he said, this area has long been “good at supporting” health and wellness among its residents. “I think the growth of those fitness centers and gyms continues to support a healthy, active lifestyle” already available here. Kowalski added that the variety of workout options are a quality of life indicator for the community.
Dennis Rokusek of Cedar Falls joined FIT Courts along with his wife after the gym opened in December. He spends most of his time there on weight training and cardio equipment. It’s a good location for them that offers what he says are competitive membership fees.
“We found the people to be really friendly,” Rokusek said after a recent workout. “My wife has done a few of the classes, and that’s appealing to her. So it’s a little bit of everything.”
Waterloo resident Kyle Reinard was recently at the ROC Training Center for the tae kwon do class of his 10-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son.
“My kids love it,” he said. “I know their instructors are good with kids.” His daughter, who is also taking a kickboxing class, is at the gym four days a week.
The classes have “done wonders for my daughter,” Reinard added, increasing her confidence. “It’s almost like an extended family, as well.”
Kowalski said factors like location, cost, time it takes to work out, others to exercise with and facility comfort level can all be barriers. He noted that gym owners with a good marketing plan strive to address such issues for their target audience.
A number of the local gym owners say group fitness is an important element of their success. “Doing something in a group helps people train harder, as far as holding them accountable and getting in shape,” said O’Connell.
Another part of the strategy for some is getting multiple members of a family in the door.
“We really go after families, that’s our target,” said O’Connell. “We like mom and dad doing the ROC Fit classes, kids doing tae kwon do and jiu-jitsu. Our ideal thing is to get the kids involved.”
Dohlman said they’ve broadened their audience to include children, as well.
“The biggest thing that we’ve done most recently is that we have kids classes and are focusing on families,” she noted. “What we’re seeing in general is that you need to offer more than just a gym membership or just a class.” Those more comprehensive offerings also must include childcare, said Dohlman, preferably at no additional cost.
Fuller, who used to work in health care, puts an emphasis on nutrition, as do some of the other gyms, and believes it’s important to her success.
“You need to have a passion for health and wellness and you need to have the programming down pat,” she said, noting that “a strong marketing and business background” is also essential. “You need to be forward thinking, planning for the future, evolving constantly.”
