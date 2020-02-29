Growing fitness options provide challenges, opportunities for local gyms

“We’re growing every quarter,” she said, noting “I only have capacity for so many members. I don’t know when we’ll be at a point of saturation in the Cedar Valley.” Her gym — which is moving to Cedar Falls in March — has been around for 11 years and features a kickboxing, strength training and fitness program.

Jess McDowell, owner of Joywheel Cycling Studio in Cedar Falls, sees the abundant options as a positive. Her business, located on Algonquin Drive near Hudson Road, opened in November 2018. It is part of the boutique fitness trend that focuses on a specific activity such as cycling rather than offering multiple types of workout options.

Christopher Kowalski, a professor in the University of Northern Iowa’s leisure, youth and human services program, said that trend of serving a niche market has been underway in the Cedar Valley for the past five to six years. He believes it’s helping to push the growth in fitness options, but not because people here are suddenly more aware of their need for exercise.

Rather, he said, this area has long been “good at supporting” health and wellness among its residents. “I think the growth of those fitness centers and gyms continues to support a healthy, active lifestyle” already available here. Kowalski added that the variety of workout options are a quality of life indicator for the community.