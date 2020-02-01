Growing community: Niche farms connecting with consumers

Jensen said much of his farm is already cared for using no-till methods without pesticides and fertilizers. He plans to become a 100% no-till farm in the coming years. He plants cover crops to help rebuild the soil and keep it from washing away during heavy rains.

“I wanted to create a space where my family can live off the land,” he said.

Jensen said asparagus, garlic and elderberries are just a few of their most popular crops. The farm is home to a flock of pasture-grazing sheep and free-range chickens.

While the typical Iowa growing season is from April to October, smaller farms are able to enjoy a longer growing season by building high tunnels, large, framed structures built to shield crops from unfavorable weather.

Jensen, who is building his third high tunnel, said the frame allows the crop to stay in the ground longer, extending the season on the front and back ends.

T.D. Holub and his wife, Sarah, have gained ground and knowledge during their seven years operating Garden Oasis Farm near Coggon.