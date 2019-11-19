WATERLOO — Grow Cedar Valley will host its annual presession legislative reception for investors from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
Each year Grow Cedar Valley hosts a reception as an opportunity to meet and converse with state legislators from across the Cedar Valley.
Grow Cedar Valley will unveil its legislative policy agenda during the event. Investors are encouraged to attend to voice support for pro-business policies and the projects and programs that will make the Cedar Valley a better place to live and operate a business.
Premier sponsor for this event is the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo. The reception is presented in partnership with Butler County REC, East Central Iowa REC and Grundy County REC.
There is no cost to attend. RSVP deadline is Dec. 3. For more information or to RSVP, contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or visit www.growcedarvalley.com.
