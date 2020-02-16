Grow Cedar Valley names award winners

WATERLOO – Individuals and businesses will be honored on March 31 at the Grow Cedar Valley Annual Celebration for their ongoing commitment to making the Cedar Valley a better place to work, do business, and live.

More than 500 businesses and community members have registered for the night of celebration and recognition held at Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The evening begins with social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and an award ceremony at 6:30 p.m. To purchase a table or tickets to attend, contact Director of Events Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 232-1156.

Sponsors for the event include premier sponsor Community Bank and Trust, platinum sponsors Amperage Marketing & Fundraising, Holiday Inn & Suites/Bien VenU Event Center, and gold sponsors Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, ISG, Lincoln Savings Bank, Locknet Management IT Services, MercyOne and Rydell Chevrolet.

The 2020 award winners are:

Legacy Award Tim Hurley