Grow Cedar Valley hosts Business After Hours

WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley will be hosting Business After Hours at Gordon Flesch Co. Inc. (formerly known as Advanced Systems), 5801 Westminster Drive in Cedar Falls.

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Business After Hours is a unique opportunity for Grow Cedar Valley investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn special information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d'oeuvres.

There is no cost for Grow Cedar Valley members to attend. Deadline to register is Thursday, Feb. 6. The premier sponsor for this event is Gordon Flesch Co. Inc.

For more information or to register for this event contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call (319) 232-1156.

