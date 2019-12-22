WATERLOO – Grow Cedar Valley is accepting nominations through Jan. 17 for their annual awards.
The awards will be presented during the 2020 Annual Celebration on March 31 at Bien VenU in Cedar Falls.
Nominations are sought for Grow Cedar Valley investors, businesses or organizations that have made an outstanding contribution to the Cedar Valley and its citizens on a continuing basis, or with a specific project for recognition of their contribution.
For a full description of each award visit www.growcedarvalley.com/annualawards. Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:
- Cedar Valley Business Leader
- Business of the Year:1-50 FTE’s (Full Time Employees)
- Business of the Year: 51+ FTE’s
- Cedar Valley Innovation Award
- John Deere – Treating Capital Well Award
- Cedar Valley Partner Award
For additional questions please reach out to Director of Events, Bette Wubbena, through email, bette@growcedarvalley.com, or call our office at (319) 232-1156.
