ALLISON – Farm Credit Services of America recently contributed $10,000 to help construct a multipurpose building at the Butler County Fairgrounds.
The donation was made by FCSAmerica’s Cedar Falls office.
The Butler County Fair Board recently began construction on the new facility and expects work to be completed at the 2020 Butler County Fair.
The building will feature the grandstand ticket booth, restrooms, a meeting room and the county fair’s treasurer’s office. The meeting room will be the only handicap accessible facility in the area that can be used free of charge by nonprofit organizations.
“This building will benefit area communities and young and beginning producers for generations to come,” said Julie Hoodjer, FCSAmerica’s vice president of retail operations in northeast Iowa.
“Supporting projects that positively impact the communities where we live and work is one way that FCSAmerica gives back to the farmers and ranchers we serve.”
