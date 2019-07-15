{{featured_button_text}}
McDonalds

This is the look of the new McDonald's being built in Independence.

INDEPENDENCE — Construction is underway in Independence for a new McDonald’s.

Last Wednesday, Soifer Family McDonald’s owners Scott and Lisa Soifer were joined by a number of community leaders and McDonald’s management for the ground breaking.

The store will be located at 2339 Jamestown Ave., and is expected to be finished late this fall. It replaces the existing restaurant at 1811 First St. W., which will remain open until the new one is completed.

