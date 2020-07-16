GreenState to issue contactless credit cards

GreenState Credit Union is one of the first issuers of contactless cards in Iowa. All new and reissued GreenState credit cards now include this feature. It will go into effect for debit cards in August.

Contactless cards use radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to allow the user to simply hold the card near the card reader to process the transaction. There is no need to insert or swipe. If the store does not have a contactless reader, the member can simply use the conventional methods to process the transaction.