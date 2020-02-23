GreenState sponsors financial literacy program

GreenState’s contribution will sponsor a total of nine classrooms at each of the following schools: Fred Becker Elementary in Waterloo, Coralville Central Elementary and Van Buren Elementary in Cedar Rapids during the current school year.

Since 2016, Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa and GreenState Credit Union have been collaborating to provide elementary students in Eastern Iowa with experiential learning programs. Through participation, students learn — money recognition, ways to earn money to provide for a family’s needs and wants, the importance of saving money, how money moves through a community to benefit the local economy, and about taxes.