CEDAR FALLS -- GreenState Credit Union has teamed up with Trees Forever on a three-year initiative to plant a tree for every new member who joins the credit union.

This initiative, titled Grow Green, will begin in 2020.

Trees Forever is an Iowa-grown non-profit whose mission is to plant and care for trees and the environment.

New credit union members will be tracked, and Trees Forever will involve volunteers and work with local and statewide partners to plant trees in public spaces.

