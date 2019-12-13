CEDAR FALLS -- GreenState Credit Union has teamed up with Trees Forever on a three-year initiative to plant a tree for every new member who joins the credit union.
This initiative, titled Grow Green, will begin in 2020.
Trees Forever is an Iowa-grown non-profit whose mission is to plant and care for trees and the environment.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
New credit union members will be tracked, and Trees Forever will involve volunteers and work with local and statewide partners to plant trees in public spaces.
121219kw-christmas-on-main-05
121219kw-christmas-on-main-04
121219kw-christmas-on-main-03
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.