WATERLOO — Individuals and businesses will be honored on March 26 at the Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber Annual Celebration for their ongoing commitment to making the Cedar Valley a better place to work, do business and live.
The 2019 award winners are as follows:
Legacy Award — Kris Hansen, CEO Western Home Communities
This award honors an individual for their continued leadership and noteworthy contributions to the Cedar Valley through philanthropy and volunteerism; working to create a positive environment for business expansion; and community growth and enhancing the quality of life for talent recruitment and retention.
Fulfilling the Vision of One Award — Pamela Delagardelle, CEO UnityPoint Health-Waterloo
This award recognizes an outstanding contribution by an individual in the private sector for leadership in creating and strengthening regional collaboration and cooperation for economic and community development.
BUSINESSES OF THE YEAR
These awards recognize the efforts of Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber investors in promoting the quality of life and offering leadership within the Cedar Valley, achieving a major business accomplishment, or making an outstanding contribution to the Cedar Valley community, economy and residents.
Business of the Year (full-time equivalent employees 1-50) — Waterloo Black Hawks
“This honor provides the Black Hawks with a new platform to share a story that we have been telling for several years: our organization is excited to be part of a rejuvenated downtown Waterloo, and by working with corporate and local government partners, we are providing our fans with reasons to cheer for the whole community, in addition to our players on the ice,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing Joe Greene, in a press release.
Business of the Year (full-time equivalent employees 51 or greater) — Advanced Heat Treat
John Deere Treating Capital Well Award — VGM Group Inc.
This award recognizes the efforts of a private sector firm for a significant investment in the Cedar Valley that most emphasize the attributes of the Cedar Valley.
Harold Brock Innovation Award — Viking Pump, Inc. – IDEX Corp.
This award recognizes the efforts of a private sector firm for innovation in technology, advanced manufacturing, or talent development.
Cedar Valley Partner Award — Northeast Iowa Food Bank
This award recognizes the efforts of an educational institution, non-profit organization, service club or human service agency in promoting economic growth, employment and quality of life and offering leadership or making an outstanding contribution to the Cedar Valley and its residents on a continuing basis or with a specific project. Barb Prather is executive director of the food bank.
Economic Inclusion – Champion Award — Kyle D. Roed, human resources director at CPM Holdings in Waterloo
This award honors an individual in the Cedar Valley for creating, executing and sharing best practices of Economic Inclusion in the Cedar Valley.
Economic Inclusion – Small Employer Award — Inclusion Connection
This award recognizes employers under 50 employees for their work to encourage diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Economic Inclusion – Large Employer Award — University of Northern Iowa
This award honors employers over 50 employees for their work to encourage diversity and inclusion in the workplace
