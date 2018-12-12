WATERLOO — The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber is accepting nominations through Jan. 11 for the Annual Awards Celebration.
Alliance & Chamber investors, businesses or organizations that have made an outstanding contribution to the Cedar Valley are encouraged to nominate themselves.
Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:
- Business of the Year Award — small companies (up to 50 full-time employees; large companies (more than 50 full-time employees).
- Cedar Valley Partner Award.
- Fulfilling the Vision of One Award.
- Harold Brock Innovation Award.
- John Deere Treating Capital Well Award.
Descriptions of the awards and an online nomination form are available at https://www.cedarvalleyalliance.com/cms/418/Events—Programs.
