WATERLOO — The Greater Cedar Valley Alliance & Chamber is accepting nominations through Jan. 11 for the Annual Awards Celebration.

Alliance & Chamber investors, businesses or organizations that have made an outstanding contribution to the Cedar Valley are encouraged to nominate themselves.

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

  • Business of the Year Award — small companies (up to 50 full-time employees; large companies (more than 50 full-time employees).
  • Cedar Valley Partner Award.
  • Fulfilling the Vision of One Award.
  • Harold Brock Innovation Award.
  • John Deere Treating Capital Well Award.

Descriptions of the awards and an online nomination form are available at https://www.cedarvalleyalliance.com/cms/418/Events—Programs.

