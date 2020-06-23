Grants to connect Iowans with local food producers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig has announced that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is offering five, $3,000 grants to help farmers markets and food hubs find innovative ways to connect Iowans to locally-grown foods.

The grants can be used for supplies, delivery costs and promoting this new business model. Farmers market and food hub representatives can apply for this grant at iowaagriculture.gov. Grant applications must be received by July 6.

This grant program is funded through the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant and is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. For more information about this grant program, contact Tammy Stotts at tammy.stotts@iowaagriculture.gov.

