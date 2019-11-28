INDEPENDENCE – Work has begun on a 16,000-square-foot expansion in the machining department at Geater Machining and Manufacturing Co. in Independence.
The $5 million investment will make room for new machining equipment, an expanded break room and a 24-hour employee fitness center.
“Independence has given outstanding support to Geater which provides us the opportunity to continue to grow the business,” said Geater CEO Joe Meier. “We are able to build, buy new equipment and invest in technology to accommodate increasing customer demand. Our growth is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees.”
Additional work will be completed to update the Geater campus, including expanded parking, a new front entrance as well as sign and flags. An office space extension will allow for greater collaboration between departments.
Since 1962, Geater has produced machined and fabricated high-quality parts for the aerospace, electronics and technology industries. It is a Small Business Administration member company and veteran-owned Iowa-based business.
