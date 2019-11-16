Finishing School for Dogs Open House

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

1804 Waterloo Road, Cedar Falls

Pets and their parents may attend. All pets must be fully vaccinated and people- and pet-friendly. No aggressive or fearful dogs, choke chains, prong collars, e-collars or shock collars.

Owner and certified dog trainer Roxy Anderson will demonstrate training including Doga-Yoga and skateboard. Refreshments will be served, along with dog snacks and water.