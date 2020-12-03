From hair to nails to waxing and massages, new DeMe Day Spa is 'one stop shop'

Earlier this year, O’Neal was working on her real estate license and helping boyfriend Houston manage his business, Bros Bar and Grill in Waterloo, when Houston asked her a pointed question: What did she see herself doing?

O’Neal thought about it seriously. She loved the beauty industry, and spent “a lot of money” on services herself. And then one word popped into her head: salon.

“But not just a salon — I want everything in the salon. Like if you come here, you can get every service,” she said.

Houston kept encouraging her to not let her idea pass her by.

“He’s my biggest support,” O’Neal said. “He’s like, ‘What are you waiting on?’”

She ran the idea past Schott, a friend and former co-worker, who was instantly on board.

“She was like, ‘Yeah, great idea.’ I was like, ‘Oh — maybe it is a good idea,’” O’Neal said.

Schott got O’Neal in touch with others in the beauty industry, who also signed on, and O’Neal hurried to find a building, redesign it and get everything in order in less than a month.