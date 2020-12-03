 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From hair to nails to waxing and massages, new DeMe Day Spa is 'one stop shop'
0 comments
top story

From hair to nails to waxing and massages, new DeMe Day Spa is 'one stop shop'

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A year ago, Tashie O’Neal didn’t know she was going to own her own business. A month ago, she didn’t even have a building.

This week, O’Neal cut the ribbon — pink, to match the color scheme — on her new DeMe’ Day Spa in Waterloo, what she calls “a woman’s one-stop shop.”

“It’s still surreal,” she said, sitting in her office Wednesday as her employees put the finishing touches on their spaces and a worker installed sinks.

DeMe’ is so new — tucked away behind and underneath Alter Ego, at 3261 University Ave., Suite A — that there’s no big signage yet. But O’Neal said that hasn’t stopped customers from booking the salon’s services weeks out. She said the private rooms inside — it used to be a financial services office — were exactly what she had been looking for.

“I needed all these rooms, because waxing has to be in a private area, the (massage therapist) has to be private, and then that big salon room — the set-up was perfect,” she said.

DeMe’ has seven employees, five of whom provide a range of services.

Cosmetologist Alexa Blad, nail technician Tessa Schott (also the salon manager), make-up artist Kayla O’Connor-Moore, esthetician Elle Aiello and massage therapist Travis Neve can all be booked through the DeMe’ website. O’Neal noted her staff wears masks and cleans after each service, with a once-a-week deep cleaning from a professional company to keep her salon COVID-safe.

Earlier this year, O’Neal was working on her real estate license and helping boyfriend Houston manage his business, Bros Bar and Grill in Waterloo, when Houston asked her a pointed question: What did she see herself doing?

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

O’Neal thought about it seriously. She loved the beauty industry, and spent “a lot of money” on services herself. And then one word popped into her head: salon.

“But not just a salon — I want everything in the salon. Like if you come here, you can get every service,” she said.

Houston kept encouraging her to not let her idea pass her by.

“He’s my biggest support,” O’Neal said. “He’s like, ‘What are you waiting on?’”

She ran the idea past Schott, a friend and former co-worker, who was instantly on board.

“She was like, ‘Yeah, great idea.’ I was like, ‘Oh — maybe it is a good idea,’” O’Neal said.

Schott got O’Neal in touch with others in the beauty industry, who also signed on, and O’Neal hurried to find a building, redesign it and get everything in order in less than a month.

She’s still in awe of everything that’s happened in such a short amount of time and that she was the one behind it all.

“It’s been crazy,” she said. “The (staff) have been great. It’s been exciting.”

5 Cedar Valley stories from 2020 that'll restore your faith in humanity

Need a break from 2020's doom and gloom? Check out these stories written by staff writer Amie Rivers that are guaranteed to lift your spirits.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News