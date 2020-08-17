Friendship Village recognizes value of each employee

WATERLOO---For employees of Friendship Village, their work is a calling, says CEO and President Lisa Gates.
“There are so many examples of people who came here for a part-time job they thought would be temporary, and instead, they found a career,” she explains.
Diane Derifield is one example.
“I started as a wait person in the kitchen and now am director of dining,” explains Derifield, now in her 35th year at Friendship Village. “They invested in me and have continued to give me opportunities. I love the family atmosphere we have with our staff and residents.”
Sorel Groesbeck believes Friendship Village recognizes the value of each employee’s job.
“While many employers see their employees as just another certified nursing assistant or just another housekeeper, Friendship Village and Friendship Village managers see their employees as part of the family,” she explains. Coming to work is always a joy. I’ve never worked anywhere where the managers know their employees on an individual level like they do.”
The Friendship Village family has been vital to Maria Streich, director of Lakeview Lodge Assisted Living.
“There is an overabundant support network for each other’s personal lives,” says Streich, who will celebrate 18 years at Friendship Village this year.
“When my son was born with and overcame serious medical issues, I was given the time I needed to be with him,” she adds. “I still continue to be consistently asked about his well being, coming up on his 2nd birthday.”
Residents are central to the community’s family atmosphere, says Kerry Dobrusin.
“More than 300 people live here; we work in their homes. They become like moms and dads and grandma and grandpa to our staff,” notes Dobrusin, director of marketing and sales.
David Holm appreciates the way core values are emphasized in initiatives that target both resident and employee wellbeing. Friendship Village’s core values are:
- MyLife --- Your life, your way
- Family Focused --- We are family
- Community --- Committed to each other and the Greater Cedar Valley
- Excellence --- Inspiring quality service in all we do
- Progressive --- Embracing the future with vision and leadership
“Employees represent wide and diverse cultural backgrounds and are recognized for their achievement and advancement through Facebook, media and internal employee newsletters,” says Holm, director of development.
The retirement community offers staff a variety of benefits and creative perks, from free meals each shift to continuing education and professional development.
“Employee wellness is encouraged, including exercise opportunities and access to the resident swimming pool,” Holm explains. “Management provides both clear direction, feedback, vocational growth and opportunity to advance within. Management positions are often filled from current employees.”
This includes Friendship Village’s Student Nurse Housing program, a partnership with Hawkeye Community College.
Through the initiative, program participants work at Friendship Village 20 hours per week. They are eligible to live at Friendship Village at a discounted rate that includes utilities, laundry and a board plan.
Upon graduating from HCC, participants who take a full-time nursing position at Friendship Village receive tuition reimbursement.
It Takes a Village Childcare is a center for children aged 5 and younger.
The childcare center is open to the community. Priority is given to employees’ children and grandchildren as well as a 25 percent rate discount. It was designed for round the clock childcare, seven days per week, which is in the works.
Friendship Village residents can volunteer at the center, too, Gates notes.
“They become like grandmas and grandpas and have developed relationships with the kids,” she says. “We’ve also had new employees come to us because of the childcare center.”
