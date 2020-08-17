Friendship Village recognizes value of each employee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO---For employees of Friendship Village, their work is a calling, says CEO and President Lisa Gates.

“There are so many examples of people who came here for a part-time job they thought would be temporary, and instead, they found a career,” she explains.

Diane Derifield is one example.

“I started as a wait person in the kitchen and now am director of dining,” explains Derifield, now in her 35th year at Friendship Village. “They invested in me and have continued to give me opportunities. I love the family atmosphere we have with our staff and residents.”

Sorel Groesbeck believes Friendship Village recognizes the value of each employee’s job.

“While many employers see their employees as just another certified nursing assistant or just another housekeeper, Friendship Village and Friendship Village managers see their employees as part of the family,” she explains. Coming to work is always a joy. I’ve never worked anywhere where the managers know their employees on an individual level like they do.”

The Friendship Village family has been vital to Maria Streich, director of Lakeview Lodge Assisted Living.