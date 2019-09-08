CLEAR LAKE (AP) — North Iowa Fresh wants to provide fresh, locally grown products to more area residents.
And because of its Bounty Box program, it has.
“We have doubled this year, and we’re hoping to double again next year,” said Andrea Evelsizer, North Iowa Fresh broker.
North Iowa Fresh, a local food cooperative consisting of 10-plus producers, launched its weekly subscription program last year, according to the Globe Gazette.
The program, which delivers fresh produce and goods to worksites and other designated locations from late May to early October, serves more than 130 individuals across North Iowa.
“Farmers markets aren’t always convenient for people, but this is a way people can get their local food without having to show up at a farmers market at a specific time,” Evelsizer said. “It’s very much an easy way for people to get their food.”
She credits the program’s growth to North Iowa Fresh’s investment in online ordering software, which allows a build-your-own box option for consumers, and the expansion of its delivery sites to the public.
Through its online-ordering system, individuals can choose their bounty based on size, cost or frequency, such as weekly or biweekly. They may also select add-ons, like meat, bread and honey from local producers.
“That’s another way North Iowa Fresh is keeping up with the times, being able to offer the online option,” Evelsizer said. “It’s what CSAs kind of have to do now.”
The Bounty Box program is also known as a community-supported agriculture program or CSA.
Each box contains between five and 12 locally-produced seasonal foods, with an average weight of 10 pounds. The full bounty box subscription consists of 20 weekly deliveries. Additional fall and winter storage crop boxes are available in October and November.
Producers bring their vegetables, fruits or other products to Furleigh Farms, 811 N. 56th St., in Clear Lake, where they are cleaned and sorted into boxes by contracted farm employees.
Last week, five people packed cucumbers, onions, yellow summer squash, zucchini, garlic, green bell peppers, green beans, cherry tomatoes, tomatoes and watermelon into bushel boxes for delivery.
This is the farm’s first year hosting the program. Furleigh Farms, a full member of North Iowa Fresh, is central to its service region and has “a perfect setup,” Evelsizer said.
Bob and Donna Furleigh, who own Furleigh Farms, were among those packaging boxes.
“I help almost every week,” Donna said.
Others helping were Margaret Kruse, Sarah Tweeten and her mother, Julie.
Tweeten has coordinate box packaging the past two years. She said the partnership between Furleigh Farms and North Iowa Fresh has provided more exposure for both entities.
“It’s been good,” she said.
The Furleighs’ grandson, Eric, is responsible for delivering the boxes each week. There are nearly 15 delivery sites, including ones in Belmond, Clarion, Clear Lake, Garner and Mason City.
The Bounty Box program just completed its 15th week, so there are five boxes remaining, and Evelsizer said it’s not too late for people to participate this year.
“We are kind of in the peak of our season, so we can still take people and prorate them,” she said. “We’ll campaign for the November and December boxes, too.”
North Iowa Fresh started with six producers in 2014, according to Evelsizer. Now, 15 growers are listed as members.
North Iowa Fresh also provides wholesale to local grocery stores, restaurants and schools.
