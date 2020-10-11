Free pizza at grand opening of Smokin' Oak in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — If the pizza franchise had been called by its original name, Pi Pizza, Marty Rouse wouldn’t have been interested in starting one in Cedar Falls.

It was the name the franchise ended up with, Smokin’ Oak, that got the developer’s attention.

“When I saw the name ... I really enjoy smoking foods — ribs, chicken,” Rouse said. “The rest is history.”

Rouse, along with his partners in MT Tanks LLC, is bringing a Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza franchise to 1525 West Ridgeway Ave. in Cedar Falls.

Rouse admits it’s not the first wood-fired pizza concept in the Cedar Valley, or even in Cedar Falls.

“It’s basically the same concept” as those places, he said, but noted he liked “the fact that everything’s fresh, nothing’s frozen.”

Smokin’ Oak will be situated next to his other properties in that location, including a Dairy Queen that opened in April, a BP gas station and convenience store that opened a couple of weeks ago and an automotive repair shop opening by the end of the month.