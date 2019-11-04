INDEPENDENCE — The new McDonald’s in Independence will open at 7 a.m. Thursday.
The first 50 people in line at the 2339 Jamestown Ave. location Thursday will receive free Big Macs for a year. The first 250 customers through the drive-through window Friday will receive a special reusable discount key tag. Saturday kicks off at 5 a.m. with free McCafés for a year for the first 50 customers.
“I am very excited about our new location. Not only will the new location be more convenient for many of our customers, it will allow us to serve travelers as well customers from surrounding communities who come to Independence for groceries and shopping,” said owner/operator Scott Soifer in a press release. “In addition, I’m very excited about how efficient the new building will be, both for the environment and for our employees.”
There are a variety of innovative additions in the new restaurant, including kiosks, digital menu boards, table service and a new two-lane, three-window drive through.
“Our customers are a bright spot in my day, and I’ve missed them as we’ve moved between our old location and this new one. I can’t wait for them to come back and see this wonderful store,” Deb Williams, store manager, said in a press release.
After more than 20 years of serving customers, the old building at 1811 First St. W. will be emptied and listed for sale by McDonald’s Corp.
“Locally we will not have any involvement in this process, but we hope that the building can find a new purpose as many former McDonald’s have around the U.S.,” said Soifer.
Soifer Family McDonald’s restaurants are owned and operated by Scott and Lisa Soifer. Scott graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. He and his wife own 12 McDonald’s stores in Northeast Iowa.
