WATERLOO — The Iowa Business Council will hold its final Vision to Vitality in Waterloo at 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at Hawkeye Community College’s Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center, 120 Jefferson St.
The community forum will be hosted by IBC member Raj Kalathur, president of John Deere Financial and Chief Information Officer of Deere & Co.
The fourth Vision to Vitality forum will focus on the theme “Paving the Way for Community Vibrancy & Growth — Cedar Valley’s Economic Inclusion.” Panelists will address community-wide efforts to increase economic inclusion by creating economic and workforce access for everyone through targeted programs.
The discussion will examine initiatives to increase work-based learning opportunities to all students and programs to increase diversity in the workforce to meet local demands. The forum will conclude with audience participation and comment.
Vision Vitality forums are held across the state and are candid discussions with IBC members and local community members about Iowa’s economy and best practices for future growth. After the release of the IBC’s 2019 Competitive Dashboard, members recognized a critical part of strengthening the workforce includes bolstering the school to career pipeline and increasing Iowa’s population and diversity.
“We are looking forward to meeting with leaders from the Cedar Valley region,” Georgia Van Gundy, executive director of the Iowa Business Council, said. “We know the community is working hard on solutions to create pathways for success, increasing workforce diversity, and building a strong talent pipeline. We’re eager to hear their best practices.”
Panelists’ comments and audience feedback is used to help instruct Iowa Business Council’s policy advocacy work and priority initiatives.
The event is free and open to the public.
Panelists include:
- Cary Darrah, president & CEO, Grow Cedar Valley
- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart
- Jane Lindaman, Waterloo Schools superintendent
- Tim Murphy, global director, large tractors, John Deere
RSVP to ibc@iowabusinesscouncil.org. For more information on the IBC and to access its research and data, go to www.IowaBusinessCouncil.org.
