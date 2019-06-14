WATERLOO -- Former KWWL executive Bill Bolster, who went on to head CNBC and CNBC International, died Thursday following a nearly year-long battle with cancer.
The Waterloo native had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July, according to his son, B.J.
Bolster, 75, lived in Naples, Fla., with his wife, Eileen. A small family funeral is planned for Saturday.
"He was an amazing dad and had an amazing personality and was a great storyteller," said his son, who noted Bolster remained dedicated to his home state and University of Iowa Hawkeye athletics.
B.J., 42, said that the family -- which also includes his older brothers Brian and Billy -- moved out of Iowa when he was 5.
"My kids are Iowa fans because my dad was so passionate about Iowa and the Hawkeyes," he explained. "That is the kind of stuff I'll miss, that mutual bond over a place I barely know."
Bolster was once dubbed "The King of Financial News" for his cable TV network leadership. But he began his broadcast career as an announcer and salesman in 1965 at KDTH radio in Dubuque.
In the early 1970s, he arrived at Waterloo's Black Hawk Broadcasting Company.
After starting on the radio station side of the company, Bolster moved onto KWWL-TV, where he served as vice president and general manager.
He left Waterloo in 1983 for St. Louis television station KDSK and became president of Multimedia Inc., according to Courier files. Later, he was named president of NBC network flagship TV station WNBC in New York.
As chairman and CEO of CNBC International, Bolster was responsible for the expansion of CNBC's global franchise. Under his leadership, the station's networks became available to 198 million households in 101 countries, broadcasting in multiple languages. He retired in 2003.
Bolster credited his time at KWWL early on with helping achieve his later career success.
"There's no question that everything I ever did in Waterloo, Iowa, I repeated over and over again, except on a bigger stage," he told The Courier in a 2015 interview.
Jim Waterbury, who works in community relations at UnityPoint Health, succeeded Bolster as general manager at KWWL and has known him since childhood.
He credited Bolster and Harry Slife, president of KWWL during that time, with laying the groundwork for cable sports networks when they banded together Iowa TV stations to broadcast Hawkeye basketball games statewide. The Iowa Television Network included NBC affiliates across the state along with TV stations in Mason City and Omaha, Neb.
"That was really the genesis of something big," said Waterbury, noting it lasted five to seven years. "They really pretty much put the template together for cable."
Their success in the venture "just filled him with great pride, and that's the kind of guy he was."
Bolster was "brash, pushy, loud," said Waterbury, who has stayed in contact with him over the years. "But he was almost always right."
He added, "It's been easy for people to say someone was bigger than life, but Bill really was. He was a character in the best sense of the word."
