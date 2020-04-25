First Security Bank announces retirement

Farrell graduated from Newton High School and attended Wartburg College, where he graduated with a double major in accounting and business administration. Not long after graduation, he became licensed as a Certified Public Accountant.

After working at a local CPA firm for a short time, Farrell chose to start a career in banking. He began by working for a savings and loan association in Waterloo. Since his introduction to banking, Farrell has worked for five different banks. While building his career, Farrell completed a Master of Business Administration program at the University of Iowa and graduated from the School of Banking in Boulder, Colo. Additionally, he worked as an adjunct accounting instructor for Upper Iowa University, Wartburg College, and the University of Northern Iowa.