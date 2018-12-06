OSAGE — On Giving Tuesday Nov. 27, the owner/operators of Limestone Brewers in Osage began brewing an IPA designed by a northern California brewery to raise money for wildfire victims.
Josh Olson and Tony Wynohrad are doing a one-time brew of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.’s Resilience Butte County Proud IPA.
Sierra Nevada shared its recipe with 1,100 other brewers across the nation to raise money for victims of the Camp Fire Wildfire that devastated the northern part of their state and displaced almost 10 percent of their workforce. Over 20 brewers in Iowa are participating.
Olson and Wynohrad have 25 years of combined experience as members of the Osage Fire Department.
“This is about giving back,” Wynohrad said.
All proceeds will benefit wildfire victims.
Olson said they hope to release the IPA, which will only be served in the brewery, by the end of December.
On Sunday, Nov. 25, authorities announced the wildfire had been contained within 153,336 acres.
The wildfire ignited in a rural area Nov. 8 and consumed the town of Paradise and other nearby communities, killing 85 people. Nearly 250 people are missing.
About 19,000 buildings, many of them homes, were destroyed in the blaze.
