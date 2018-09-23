Another in our series of stories on animal feeding operations in Iowa.
LIME SPRINGS — As calls increase for new regulations on concentrated animal feeding operations — CAFOs — one Northeast Iowa producer insists advances in farming are better for animals and the environment.
What some refer to as “corporate farming” fifth-generation farmer Gary Sovereign sees as a family tradition. His family has farmed since the early 1840s. He lives just outside of Lime Springs, as do several siblings and cousins who also farm.
Based on the commitment and risk it takes to raise hogs, producers must ensure operations are safe for the animals, the workers and the environment.
“If they weren’t good producers, they wouldn’t still be doing it,” he said.
Sovereign has been raising livestock since he can remember. He and his wife have two confinements on their land — one is 500 feet away from the house.
“Are there days where it smells? Absolutely,” said his daughter, Courtney Shimek. “But there’s days on every farm.”
Shimek has degrees in accounting and finance from Winona State University and is an accountant at Reicks View Farms.
“We’re in the same industry, and you might think we’re competing against each other, but you can’t look at it that way. ... In the big picture, we’re all in this thing together. I just wish a lot of people would be more open-minded,” Sovereign said.
Sovereign Family Farms pooled together with two other families in 1997, expanded in 2007 and again in 2017. Each family has another generation participating.
He’s seen many changes in the farming industry along the way.
“When I first started out raising pigs they were raised there on a cement floor,” he said, pointing to a wooded area outside.
He began his own operation in the early 1970s. His outdoor hog lot was built in the 1950s when there were no restrictions.
He raised 750 hogs outdoors 278 feet from the Turkey River. When it rained, the manure went straight into the river, he said. Many farms were built next to water because it was convenient.
“When it rains now in these new ones, not much manure goes to the river,” he said about the CAFOs. “Even the state promoted it — tax breaks, whatever. They call these pollution control buildings.”
The master matrix regulating animal feeding operations, put into effect in 2002, mandated the hog farm be moved 1,500 feet from the river.
Farming has changed for the better, according to Sovereign. His years with outdoor swine operations included flooding, mosquito bites, sunburns, mange, wood ticks and more.
His sows produce more than they did in the 1990s, which he attributes “100 percent” to environment, nutrition and care-taking.
Back then a sow would typically produce 12 to 13 pigs per year. Now he’s seeing 28 to 29 pigs per sow each year.
“Everything that I’ve done ... has been for the betterment of the animal. The animals had a better life with every change I’ve made,” he said.
Many changes involve advances in technology. An online control panel sends updates to his cellphone. If the temperature rises, for instance, Sovereign gets a text message.
“You’re constantly monitoring that environment and making sure it’s at an optimum level to make sure things are good,” Shimek said.
Inside the confinements, air conditioning/heating keeps temperatures comfortable during extreme weather. Pigs run freely from one end of the building to the other, with plenty of places for them to lay with their backs up against a wall or gate, which they prefer.
A variety of feeders are used to suit the likes of the swine. Young pigs eat from a large trough because they prefer eating together in a pack, while individual feeders are used as they get older.
Watering stations have a slow stream of water so young animals don’t get scared of water spraying out.
Computer chips monitor how much each sow is eating. Veterinarians can monitor the health history of each animal. A shower-in and shower-out process ensures bio-security to protect hogs from disease.
Sovereign has even had a few pet pigs, his most recent is named Bubbles.
“My grandpa and my dad, they taught me a lot, but now, look at the technology. I’m learning stuff from them (his kids). ... that’s the difference,” he said.
Providing jobs also is important to Sovereign, who has doubled the number of full-time workers to 20.
Sovereign said 30 years ago he never would have dreamed swine farming would include so much technology.
“But on the other hand, if you’d have told me 25 or 30 years ago that I’d have to defend what I do for a living, which I’ve been doing my whole life, I’d never thought I’d hear that either. And all I’m doing is to try to make it better and give a chance to the next generation.”
There is growing protest against CAFOs, with petitions for a moratorium on new construction until regulations are updated. Many cite water and air pollution concerns from the vast amounts of manure produced on hog farms.
Sovereign says his ventilation systems help contain the smell, but smelly farms have always been in Iowa.
The Howard County Fairgrounds include a small confinement in the city of Cresco, where detergent is used in the exhaust to mask the smell.
“All the air goes through these filters, a paddle runs down them, it catches the dust, the dust goes down into the filter, and it just keeps recirculating. Sixty-five percent of your odor is on the dust. If it collects the dust, it catches the odor,” Sovereign said.
Power-washing the buildings from top to bottom is a regular chore on the farms. The farrowing buildings gets washed every three weeks, nurseries every six weeks and finishers every 17 weeks.
CAFO critics claim the state’s master matrix system regulating new construction is too lax.
“I don’t think anybody thinks it’s easy. I know you hear how the ones that have been turned in have never been turned down ... but when you put that much work into it, and you’re working hard on it, you’re going to make sure when you turn it in you have all the points and everything is on the up and up,” Shimek said.
A manure management plan is required by the Department of Natural Resources for all CAFOs. Shimek said it took her around 40 hours per site to complete. She has a 3-inch binder full of documents detailing how and where Sovereign Family Farms disposes of manure, which is used as fertilizer. Store-bought fertilizer can cost around $100 per acre.
On the Sovereign farms, workers knife the manure into the ground around 16 inches deep. Tests by the DNR ensure there is no over-fertilizing.
Farms must maintain safe practices to protect their investment and keep customers happy.
Sovereign’s hogs are sold to Hormel, with headquarters in Austin, Minn., which sends third-party auditors on a regular basis. Feed records, manure applications, medications, vaccinations, animal welfare records and a personal inspection all are analyzed.
“I don’t know if there’s any main packers that don’t do that,” Sovereign said. “They’re the ones that really sign our paycheck.”
Veterinarians travel to Sovereign’s farms every two weeks to check on the pigs. No medications are used without a vet’s permission.
Sovereign said he had his water from the drainage tile tested in June. The results showed low numbers for nitrogen and zero e-coli.
“I like clean water just like everybody else. I’ve got nothing but family living up and down the road,” he said.
For Sovereign, teaching the younger generations about farming is just as important as farming itself.
The Reicks View Ag Education Center at the Howard County Fairgrounds holds educational programming to bridge the gap between today’s youths, consumers and modern agriculture.
Last week, Sovereign welcomed to the fairgrounds kids from Crestwood Elementary, Notre Dame’s third grade and Protivin’s K-sixth grades.
Crestwood Elementary Principal Sara Grimm said the center is the first of its kind in the Midwest.
“We have discovered that even though we live in a primarily rural area, the number of students at our elementary that actually live on a farm has dwindled. They don’t know a lot about farms, farm life and farm animals beyond what they read in books and see on TV,” she said.
Instead of taking the kids to the farms, the farmers bring the experience to the fairgrounds.
“It is an educational experience for the students that demonstrates on a small scale what a modern hog confinement facility looks like and how it operates,” Grimm said. “This is the third year that we have been able to provide this experience for our students. This is due in large part to our local farmers, Gary Sovereign and Tim Huhe. They have both been very strong advocates for education and have been wonderful to work with. We truly appreciate all of their efforts to make this happen.”
Such programs are attracting more children to farming.
In 2015, three students showed home-raised pigs at the Howard County Fair. In 2016, 32 kids participated in the Howard County Fair Swine Project, showing pigs at the fair along with five kids who showed home-raised pigs. Last year, 37 kids signed up for the project, and 11 kids showed home-raised pigs.
“That is my big thing. It (the building) needed to be an ag education center because the disconnection is so great. ... If you don’t start with yourself, you can’t point your finger,” he said.
