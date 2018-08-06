MITCHELL — How do you turn a home lawn into a commercial production field? What tools make such a system efficient? How “big” can you go when you start small?
On Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. the North Iowa Local Food Connection Field Day will be held at Twisted River Farm, 195 S. Madison St., Mitchell. Twisted River Farm is a small biointensive urban farm specializing in-salad greens, micro-greens, baby root vegetables and culinary herbs.
Owners Steve and Marcie Strasheim, invite everyone for a “behind-the-scenes” look at this urban agricultural operation. The field day will focus on an introduction to this urban agriculture business, including a tour of the gardens, washing and packaging area, a harvest demonstration, and a discussion of the myriad of decisions involved with bringing this young business dream to reality. Come learn what’s possible when a backyard becomes a business’s frontline.
Taste, of Osage, and Fat Hill Brewing, of Mason City, will be on hand to offer samples of Twisted River Farm products the restaurant and brewery feature.
Hand held seeders, provided by Johnny’s Selected Seed, will be available for participants at the field day. There will also be a drawing for a Johnny’s cap.
This field day is part of a series of Connections Field Days by Healthy Harvest of North Iowa that highlight local food and farm businesses across North Iowa. The event is free and open to the public.
Please bring a lawn chair. There will be time for visiting and enjoying the food samplings after the farm tour.
For more information about the Field Day, contact Steve Strasheim at (641) 903-1942 or twistedriverfarm@gmail.com or Jan Libbey at (515) 851-1690 jan@healthyharvvestni.com from Healthy Harvest of North Iowa.
