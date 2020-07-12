Farrell's moves fitness facility to original location

“This program works for anyone who wants to commit to a healthier lifestyle – and it works in a way that is sustainable for life. With our fun and intense workouts and healthy nutrition, this isn’t a quick-fix program. We’ll teach you how to live healthy for the rest of your life,” Fuller said.

Members also have access to group fitness classes, meal plans and personalized nutrition coaching. It is described as a “safe and judgment-free gym.”

As a result of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, safety protocols will include smaller classes, hand sanitizing stations and more.

“Normally we can get 50 people in for a class, but to maintain social distancing, the floor is taped off, we won’t do partners when kickboxing, everyone will be on their own bag and the maximum class is 25 people. We have two TV screens going that remind people to wash their hands and wipe down and clean their area after working out. We’ve adjusted the class schedule so we can clean and mop high-touch areas after every class,” Fuller said.