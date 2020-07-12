Farrell's moves fitness facility to original location

CEDAR FALLS – Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping is right back where it started.
FXB Cedar Valley first opened its doors over a decade ago at 4507 Algonquin Drive. The gym and fitness facility was then sold and relocated to University Avenue. Four years ago, Angie Fuller, Elizabeth Crane and Daniel Hanawalt purchased the business and this spring, moved back to the original location on Algonquin Drive.
“It feels like a homecoming,” said Fuller, head coach and co-owner. “It was always our intention to move to a different location, closer to a more residential area and the original spot was great. We talked about ‘what if we could go back there,’ and then talked to the property owner. We were able to make it work which is cool for members who have been with us for a long time.”
The move took place on March 30, not long after Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of gyms in Iowa because of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17. “We had planned a grand reopening event for the first week in April, but we pivoted and adapted and kept providing for our members with virtual classes,” Fuller explained.
On Thursday, a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the newly renovated facility, attended by founder Lance Farrell.
Square footage of the new location is the same as the previous location, but there is more usable space in what Fuller described as a “perfect rectangle.” New features include free weights, an expanded class schedule, virtual online classes and the addition of business partnerships to the kickboxing, nutrition and strength training programs.
“This program works for anyone who wants to commit to a healthier lifestyle – and it works in a way that is sustainable for life. With our fun and intense workouts and healthy nutrition, this isn’t a quick-fix program. We’ll teach you how to live healthy for the rest of your life,” Fuller said.
Members also have access to group fitness classes, meal plans and personalized nutrition coaching. It is described as a “safe and judgment-free gym.”
As a result of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, safety protocols will include smaller classes, hand sanitizing stations and more.
“Normally we can get 50 people in for a class, but to maintain social distancing, the floor is taped off, we won’t do partners when kickboxing, everyone will be on their own bag and the maximum class is 25 people. We have two TV screens going that remind people to wash their hands and wipe down and clean their area after working out. We’ve adjusted the class schedule so we can clean and mop high-touch areas after every class,” Fuller said.
Those who aren’t feeling well are asked to participate in virtual classes which Fuller said will continue. “We have members, who for multiple reasons like living with someone at higher risk for the virus, who are choosing to work out at home. We have members from out-of-town who are part of our family now because they take the virtual classes, which is great,” she added.
