CEDAR FALLS – It won’t be long now.
Soon customers will line up to order house-pressed juices, press their faces against a refrigerated case filled with freshly made pastries and desserts and provisions-to-go like tabouli salad, gather for a meal at one of the marble-topped tables and inhale the aroma of freshly baking bread.
Farm Shed opens Thursday. The breakfast-all-day eatery and market pantry is located at 119 Main St., adjacent to the Black Hawk Hotel lobby. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
On Saturday and next Sunday, brunch will be served throughout the day.
“All of our food is sourced as local and organic as we can get it. Everything is made fresh for the day. Half of the menu will be seasonal so we can focus on what’s good and what’s in season,” said Jenette Weinberger, Farm Shed founder.
The eatery will serve breakfast, lunch and beverage menus daily, and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
The artisanal Farm Shed draws its aesthetics from the old-fashioned general store, the concept of communal dining and Midwestern farmhouse style, although the atmosphere is more gentrified than countrified.
What’s most important, Weinberger explained, is collaborating with local and regional farmers and purveyors of produce for their menu, along with products handcrafted for the pantry from the area, state and region, as well as connecting with the community.
While the main kitchen is closed to the public, a second kitchen behind glass windows is open for customers to watch artisans make pastry and bread dough. Croissants, cakes, pies, tarts, cookies — “all yummy, crusty stuff” and various flavors of mousse will be offered, she said.
Many dishes on the menu will showcase Moroccan and Middle Eastern spices, and chefs will be curing their own lox and making such products as labneh, a tangy yogurt.
“We’ll be rolling out new things as we get our footing,” said Weinberger. “We’ve built an amazing team of people.”
Farm Shed is part of Eagle View Hospitality. The company acquired the Black Hawk Hotel in 2018 from previous owners Dan and Kathy Tindall. Originally a stagecoach hotel, the hotel was founded in 1853 and is now the longest continually operated hotel in the country. The 43-room boutique hotel is listed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places.
“When the Stuffed Olive martini bar and SoHo sushi bar closed, we decided we needed to offer food and beverage opportunities that matched the boutique, curated style of the hotel and our brand. Great food, drinks, customer service and atmosphere are all part of the package,” said Audrey Kittrell, vice president of business development for Eagle View.
Bar Winslow is located a step away from Farm Shed and inside the Black Hawk Hotel lobby. With its original 1850s penny tile floors and cozy elegance, the space offers room for spill-over diners from Farm Shed. The bar itself features a row of black velvet upholstered bar stools and several intimate areas filled with sofas, cushy benches and tables and chairs for customers to relax and indulge.
The bar is open from 4 p.m. to midnight daily.
Specialties include prohibition-inspired craft cocktails like the Manhattan and Old-Fashioned, as well as new-school cocktails like the Bronx Bomber. In addition to a variety of wines, the beer list includes Iowa and regionally-sourced beers such as Wilsons Orchard Goldfinch from Iowa City, Des Moines’ Exile Beatnik Sour and Tip the Cow from SingleSpeed Brewery in Cedar Falls.
Small-plate for snacks and sharing prepared in the Farm Shed kitchen include cheese and charcuterie, cast-iron meatballs and bacon-wrapped dates. The Farm Shed also fulfills room service orders and caters events.
