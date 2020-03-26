Fareway helps hourly employees

BOONE – Fareway Stores Inc. has launches a Fareway Family Frontline Plan to provide cash bonuses and additional paid time-off for its hourly employees who have worked on the front lines during these unprecedented, last several weeks.

A one-time cash bonus will be paid to hourly employees under the age of 18. Part-time hourly employees 18 and over will receive an additional 20 hours of paid time-off; full-time hourly employees will receive an additional 40 hours of paid time-off; and assistant managers and warehouse foremen will each receive an additional 47 hours of paid time-off.

This additional paid leave can be used for time-off, or if the employee chooses, as a cash payment. The bonuses range up to $1,200 per employee, with a total investment of several million dollars to approximately 8,500 frontline employees. The Fareway corporate office will distribute the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees on Friday, April 3.