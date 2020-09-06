'Essential' employees remain dedicated to Advanced Heat Treat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO—When a company’s employees readily sing its praises, people should listen, says Joel Robinson, an Advanced Heat Treat employee.

“A lot of companies talk about having a family culture and operating under a set of core values, but Advanced Heat Treat truly means these things and actively works to make sure that stays true,” he says.

AHT does this through the Employee Continuous Improvement program. The initiative encourages employees to submit ideas that will create efficiencies, save money, improve safety or otherwise improve a process, product or service. Employees are rewarded when one of their ideas is implemented.

During the past fiscal year, employees turned in 258 suggestions, Robinson notes.

Open communication and collaboration keep AHT on the leading edge of the heat-treating and metallurgy industries, says Mikel Woods, president.

AHT’s products and services are used by a variety of industries and clients across the globe. This includes essential industries like automotive, utilities, firearms, defense, medical supplies and many more.

As a result, staff were required to continue working throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, explains Woods.