Employees willing to take the lead at Peoples Clinic

WATERLOO — In a medical crisis, patients seek healthcare professionals who prioritize.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Peoples Community Health Clinic has treated the majority of positive cases in Black Hawk County, and the clinic became a Test Iowa location, says Dr. Humam Alabsi.

“I have worked in the clinic for more than six years, and I have witnessed many situations where staff went out of their way to help people,” he says.”The response the clinic showed during the COVID-19 pandemic is above and beyond.”

CEO Chris Kemp wishes she could confer a “Staff of Choice” award to clinic employees for the teamwork demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are all phenomenal,” she says. “They keep going through everything. We didn’t close our doors.”

In 25 years at PCHC, Dr. Kim Neumann can’t remember a time when so much has been asked of staff members. It doesn’t shock her that they delivered.

“We’d make a change, and they’d have it done 24 hours later — or less,” she says. “We put a great value on staff. The frontline rolled with so many changes.”