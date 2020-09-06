Employees willing to take the lead at Peoples Clinic

WATERLOO — In a medical crisis, patients seek healthcare professionals who prioritize.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Peoples Community Health Clinic has treated the majority of positive cases in Black Hawk County, and the clinic became a Test Iowa location, says Dr. Humam Alabsi.
“I have worked in the clinic for more than six years, and I have witnessed many situations where staff went out of their way to help people,” he says.”The response the clinic showed during the COVID-19 pandemic is above and beyond.”
CEO Chris Kemp wishes she could confer a “Staff of Choice” award to clinic employees for the teamwork demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They are all phenomenal,” she says. “They keep going through everything. We didn’t close our doors.”
In 25 years at PCHC, Dr. Kim Neumann can’t remember a time when so much has been asked of staff members. It doesn’t shock her that they delivered.
“We’d make a change, and they’d have it done 24 hours later — or less,” she says. “We put a great value on staff. The frontline rolled with so many changes.”
Employee care was evident during the pandemic, throughout the staff’s unparalleled patient response, Neumann adds.
“Even before the federal mandates, the clinic offered time off for personal illness, family crises, daycare issues, etc., without use of accumulated leave time,” she explains. “Systems were set in motion to support employees with food and other basic needs, with no questions asked. Frequent onsite meals, snacks and other perks were offered at no cost. Peoples Clinic just keeps shining, and the value placed on employees is evident.”
PCHC traces its roots to 1976, when a group of healthcare providers started the clinic in a church basement. Their goal was to provide holistic medical care to the metro area’s low income residents.
