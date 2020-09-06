Employees value family-first approach at Hertz Farm Management

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — Karla Jeanes can describe her employer with one word: Integrity.

“Hertz Farm Management Inc. … is honest, fair and treats employees and clients with respect in every interaction,” says Jeanes.

This solid foundation was established in March 1946, when Carl F. Hertz founded the company, she adds.

Hertz previously worked for a farming operation. By fall 1945, he realized the extensive travel and other demands of the job kept him away from his family too often.

As a result, he founded his own company with an emphasis on ensuring employees enjoyed their families and didn’t miss their children’s milestones.

“This family-first approach is still the core of this organization,” says Jeanes. “Employees have flexible work schedules so we can attend family events, and we’re allotted a generous amount of paid sick time to take care of ourselves and our families. In addition, the company provides us with eight hours of paid volunteer time, so we can give back to our communities.”

Today, the company has 14 offices in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska, with properties under management as far east as Ohio, west to Colorado, north to Minnesota and south to Texas, says Jeff Troendle, company president.