Employees value family-first approach at Hertz Farm Management

CEDAR FALLS — Karla Jeanes can describe her employer with one word: Integrity.
“Hertz Farm Management Inc. … is honest, fair and treats employees and clients with respect in every interaction,” says Jeanes.
This solid foundation was established in March 1946, when Carl F. Hertz founded the company, she adds.
Hertz previously worked for a farming operation. By fall 1945, he realized the extensive travel and other demands of the job kept him away from his family too often.
As a result, he founded his own company with an emphasis on ensuring employees enjoyed their families and didn’t miss their children’s milestones.
“This family-first approach is still the core of this organization,” says Jeanes. “Employees have flexible work schedules so we can attend family events, and we’re allotted a generous amount of paid sick time to take care of ourselves and our families. In addition, the company provides us with eight hours of paid volunteer time, so we can give back to our communities.”
Today, the company has 14 offices in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska, with properties under management as far east as Ohio, west to Colorado, north to Minnesota and south to Texas, says Jeff Troendle, company president.
“Our culture is that we take good care of employees and treat clients with the same level of respect that we would treat ourselves,” says Troendle.
The company is structured to manage client assets with a lean staff, he adds. Services include real estate appraisals and sales, marketing grain and full operational management for off-site owners.
Employees get regular company updates via biweekly conference calls, says Troendle. The annual, all-staff seminar also provides employees with the chance to connect with coworkers from other offices and provide input.
“We emphasize networking and getting to know each other,” says Troendle. “A lot of our employees and their families are friends outside work.”
Each office emphasizes team building. These can be a mixture of formal and informal events and activities, says Troendle.
“There are more structured opportunities as well as something as simple as grabbing lunch and sharing vacation photos when someone gets back from a trip,” he says. “All those things help build the team.”
Employees also have regular, direct interactions with management.
“We don’t want this company to be a place where you only see leaders once per year; we manage the business hands-on,” says Troendle.
This requires willingness to adapt to new technologies, he explains.
Becoming the company’s president forced Troendle to become tech savvy, gaining proficiency with computing and mobile devices. He also works to maintain knowledge of the latest in farming technology, from planting and spraying maps to drone-assisted property imaging.
“Farm management is a technology-driven industry. Keeping up with the trends makes it easier for leaders to help people solve problems and support employees,” he explains.
While industry innovations have helped tremendously in serving clients, the cornerstone of Hertz’s business continues to emphasize relationship management, says Troendle.
As a result, he believes happy employees will ensure clients are happy.
Hertz offers comprehensive compensation and benefits. This includes a wellness program, with monthly activities and an annual incentive check for those who meet their personal goals, says Jeanes.
“We learn new skills by attending various educational seminars and workshops throughout the year,” she says. “Our leadership team encourages us to grow professionally by giving us opportunities to obtain designations in our respective fields.”
Hertz also offers a stock option program to reward years of service and employee contributions to the company’s growth.
“One of the things we’re really passionate about is work-life balance,” says Troendle. “There’s a lot of autonomy working here, and our employees will put in a lot of hours if you let them. We discourage overtime, because we don’t want people to burn out. We want people to keep their family first; you get one chance to be there for your kids, from (ages) 1 to 18.”
