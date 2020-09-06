Employee development is key at Exceptional Persons

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO—Employees of Exceptional Persons, Inc., say the organization provides career options to those who like a challenge and love their work.

“EPI is a service organization that offers support to people with a variety of disabilities as well as childcare and services,” says Nicole Rand. “It’s a fantastic place to work, where the job is rewarding and staff make a difference.”

Megan Henning is proud of her 18-year tenure at EPI.

“The work we do every day for the people we support is outstanding,” she says. “I love coming to work and seeing and hearing all the stories of how much we help our community each and every day.”

Opportunities to serve and have a direct impact on communities make EPI a “tremendous, … quality employer,” adds Tom Engelbrecht.

“We are living out a very meaningful mission,” says Engelbrecht. “Opportunity for advancement, competitive wages and a leadership team that has the company, our employees and the people we serve in mind … makes this a great place to be employed.”

In 1957, a group of parents formed EPI to coordinate and facilitate activities for their children with disabilities.