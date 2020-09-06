Employee development is key at Exceptional Persons

WATERLOO—Employees of Exceptional Persons, Inc., say the organization provides career options to those who like a challenge and love their work.
“EPI is a service organization that offers support to people with a variety of disabilities as well as childcare and services,” says Nicole Rand. “It’s a fantastic place to work, where the job is rewarding and staff make a difference.”
Megan Henning is proud of her 18-year tenure at EPI.
“The work we do every day for the people we support is outstanding,” she says. “I love coming to work and seeing and hearing all the stories of how much we help our community each and every day.”
Opportunities to serve and have a direct impact on communities make EPI a “tremendous, … quality employer,” adds Tom Engelbrecht.
“We are living out a very meaningful mission,” says Engelbrecht. “Opportunity for advancement, competitive wages and a leadership team that has the company, our employees and the people we serve in mind … makes this a great place to be employed.”
In 1957, a group of parents formed EPI to coordinate and facilitate activities for their children with disabilities.
“Part of the genius about EPI’s creation is that mothers and fathers instigated it,” says Christopher Sparks, executive director. “At that time, there was no support and very little available to them in terms of services for people with disabilities.”
There was interest in developing community activity centers for people with disabilities but no one to coordinate such an initiative.
The parents group rallied organizations, local leaders, volunteers and various charities to create activity centers. After launching EPI, the organization quickly grew to include a host of additional services and programs.
Today, EPI has 46 sites in 19 counties. These locations usually accommodate four people each, in a home rented from a local property owner.
To ensure clients are successful in these independent living arrangements, the homes are staffed by EPI’s direct support providers professionals, or DSPs.
EPI serves an additional 160 clients through its hourly program, offering a variety of options.
Like other nominators, Sparks loves his job. With 29 years there, he’s only the third executive director in EPI’s 63-year history.
“The disability services field is very hard,” he admits. “I tell people the reason I do it and keep doing is because I get to do it at EPI, with people I like, know and trust.”
One of EPI’s challenges is employee retention, especially among DSPs. This is a general concern for all disability services organizations, says Sparks.
