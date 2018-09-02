WATERLOO — From Shannon Melcher’s perspective, she and her Cedar Valley Hospice colleagues see their work about being of service.
“Our employees often have a hard time being recognized,” explained Melcher, CVH development associate. “We are motivated by the privilege of serving at life’s most difficult times, and we find our reward in the appreciation from our patients’ families and communities.”
The knowledge that patient care hit the mark is vital, she added: Together, we share a sense of gratitude for being able to serve.”
In recent years, CVH executive leaders and managers have made more of a targeted effort to ensure they regularly provide employees with feedback, said Michaela Vandersee, executive director.
For one, employees take the Gallup Q12 survey. The annual, anonymous survey focuses on 12 targeted questions related to employee engagement. Among the results are an overall engagement score and a comparison of how the testing organization’s results compare with others in Gallup’s database.
The feedback can then be used to make improvements in key areas, said Vandersee. While most scores were exemplary and aligned with other feedback, one score wasn’t as high as leaders want: Employees feel their opinions count.
“It wasn’t a horrible score, but it wasn’t what we expected,” said Vandersee. “We have to acknowledge that, because that’s how we will work toward doing better.”
Through departmental meetings, all engagement areas were discussed. Leaders also used the sessions to ask for advice, she added.
“We talked about what it looks like to them to have their opinion listened to and asked what they need … to feel like they’re being heard,” said Vandersee. “Then, we worked out an action plan, and teams are responsible for making sure they’re following them.”
It speaks to an attitude of mutual openness and trust that’s consistent across the organization, said Jennifer Siech.
“As a working mother of three, life can get crazy,” she said. “What keeps me productive is knowing I’m supported by my employer. … That support is priceless and not all that common.”
CVH also implemented direct, quarterly employee evaluations in 2017.
“Employees value that time with their management, to have feedback on the job they’re doing,” Vandersee explained. “It was not exactly a defined process — more something we recommended managers do.”
After a lower key rollout, Vandersee and others quickly learned employees welcomed the process.
“During the course of 2017, a staff committee was formed to develop a performance-based pay system; the quarterly review was part of that,” said Vandersee.
Feedback from the committee gave more structure, electronic tracking and documentation and consistency of format, she explained.
Hospice work isn’t easy, noted Fran Richmond, a long-time employee. It focuses on explaining various situations, medications and procedures, pain management and providing end-of-life care to patients and their loved ones.
“(A) reason I like working at for Cedar Valley Hospice is that all employees are recognized for a job well done,”said Richmond. “This might be words from a supervisor, thanking a co-worker, a note of thanks given to an employee or even receiving a silly trophy.”
The last item Richmond referred to are “traveling trophies,” a staff-driven and directed program in which employees honor each other in a fun way.
“It is not uncommon to see traveling trophies given to team members who are doing a great job,” said Nathan Schmitt, who has worked at CVH for eight years. “The Employee Engagement Committee also does such a great job with the little things.”
