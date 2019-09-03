CEDAR FALLS — Grow Cedar Valley and the University of Northern Iowa are teaming up with Cedar Valley businesses to host the 2019 Economic Inclusion Conference: Creating Brave Spaces.
The conference will be Oct. 11 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. The conference is open to the public; cost is $29, and pre-registration is required.
Attendance is encouraged for community leaders, human resources professionals, recruiters, educators, and anyone invested in developing inclusion strategies for the Cedar Valley. This event will foster the exchange of new ideas and approaches for meaningful and impactful diversity and inclusion.
Focused around creating brave spaces, the conference will feature topics centered on authenticity, difference, inclusion, and innovation as the keynote speaker, Joe Gerstandt, combines artful storytelling with the latest research and science to illustrate the importance of diversity and inclusion.
There will also be several breakout sessions, facilitated by local diversity practitioners representing education, the private business sector, and community leaders
Attendees must register by Oct. 1. For more information or to register, go to www.growcedarvalley.com/cvinclusion19.
